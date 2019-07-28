Man Shot to Death in Gardena

Posted 8:40 PM, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41PM, July 28, 2019
The 15300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in Gardena, as viewed in a Google Street View image in March of 2019.

The 15300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in Gardena, as viewed in a Google Street View image in March of 2019.

A shooting in Gardena on Sunday afternoon left a man dead, officials said.

The deadly gunfire was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 15300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, south of Marine Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, initially described only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, which is assisting the Gardena Police Department with the investigation, at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.