Man Shot to Death in Gardena

A shooting in Gardena on Sunday afternoon left a man dead, officials said.

The deadly gunfire was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 15300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, south of Marine Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, initially described only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, which is assisting the Gardena Police Department with the investigation, at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.