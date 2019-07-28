× Police Respond to Active Shooter at Gilroy Garlic Festival

Police and fire officials responded en masse to the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Santa Clara County after reports of an active shooter.

Few details were initially available as officials worked to secure the scene and treat patients after the shooting, which was first reported shorty after 6 p.m.

A Gilroy Police Department dispatcher confirmed that the department was responding to an “active shooter,” but no information regarding victims or a shooter was available.

Numerous ambulances were summoned to the scene from throughout the area.

Video posted to social media showed people rushing to exit the venue while exchanging questions about what had taken place.

Witness Julissa Contreras described what she saw in a Facebook post.

“…my dad and I were about 20 ft from where the (gunman) started shooting ppl. He had a semi automatic rifle,” she wrote.

She described the shooter she saw as a white man in his late-20s or early-30s wearing military-style clothing. He was shot by police, she said.

“We’re hearing there was more than one person shooting. We saw one guy… Another (gunman) may still be at large,” Contreras wrote.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

BREAKING: Shooting reported at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California; number of victims remains unclear. https://t.co/jMJk0TTNt6 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 29, 2019