San Diego Police Sergeant, 49, Arrested on Suspicion of Soliciting Minor For Sex

A San Diego Police Department sergeant was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex, according to KTLA sister station KSWB.

Joseph Ruvido, a 21-year veteran of the department, was taken into custody without incident at his home around 9 p.m. Friday.

The 49-year-old San Diego resident was named in a tip among other people allegedly looking for sex with minors.

“We immediately opened a criminal investigation and began gathering information and evidence,” a news release from the department states. “The investigation culminated yesterday with the arrest of Joseph Ruvido in the Carmel Valley community.”

Following the arrest, Chief David Nisleit told reporters he is “disappointed” and “embarrassed.”

“We understand that we are held to a higher standard. We want to be held to a higher standard, and we need to be held to a higher standard,” said Nisleit. “When we have a member go out and tarnish that badge, it hurts us all.”

The department said the investigation is ongoing and did not identify any other arrests. Police said Ruvido was released from jail on $100,000 bail.