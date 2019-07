Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Members members and clergy at a South Los Angeles Church discovered a burglary at their house of worship on Sunday morning.

And while the congregation at the McKinley Avenue Baptist Church was disturbed by the burglary, in which several thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen, they didn't let the crime stop them from holding their service Sunday morning.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 news at 6 on July 28, 2019.