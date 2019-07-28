Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 28th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy HOT Sunday!!! 😊

It’s the LAST SUNDAY OF JULY! Don’t be sad! Celebrate at one of the many interesting items on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Enjoy! 😊

-0-0-0-

Closing Soon!

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

This landmark exhibition features the work of more than 60 influential artists who changed the face of art in America.

By the way, there are free school visits for students grades 6 – through – 12. For information, check the website: http://www.thebroad.org

-0-

Closing Soon!

Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

“The Sugar Shack” is one of more than 50 famous works of created by artist Ernie Barnes on display at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

“Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective” at the California African American Museum is FREE!

-0-

The World of Da Vinci

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

Also here, the musical instruments the Italian Renaissance painter and inventor created. Among them this -- the world premiere of Da Vinci’s Great Continuous Organ. Yes! Museum officials were actually able to play it. You can see it among Da Vinci’s other incredible inventions at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

-0-

Plastic Free July!

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

plasticfree.ecochallenge.org

http://www.plasticfreejuly.org

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

By the way, the Aquarium of the Pacific and Pacific Vision reminds us its PLASTIC FREE JULY. CHOOSE TO REFUSE SINGLE USE PLASTIC.

The Aquarium has produced this special Instagram video featuring “Captain Quinn” and “Seymour Shark” providing specific information and guidance.: https://www.instagram.com/p/BzYU4amA41g/?igshid=1cmv8ddotsgm7

For more information about the PLASTIC FREE JULY social media campaign, Captain Quinn and Seymour Shark say we should visit the plasticfree.ecochallenge.org website.

-0-

Kitten Super Bloom

$20 Cat & Kitten Adoption Fees

spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village

7700 E. Spring Street

Long Beach

562-216-2542

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

310-676-1149

There’s a KITTEN SUPER BLOOM at the SPCALA. Now until September 1st, all cats and kittens are available at the special reduced rate of only $20.00.

Adopt a cat or kitten at all spcaLA pet adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

Adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccines, and certificate for free health exams.

This adoption special is only for qualified adopters.

View adoptable pets and adoption facts at spcaLA.com

-0-

24th Annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival Los Angeles

4301 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.centralavejazzfest.com

Admission is free to the 24th Annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival on historic Central Avenue. This event pays tribute to Jazz legends who performed here “back in the day!” Jazz greats such as Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Charles Mingus, Ella Fitzgerald and more. One of the last few genuine jazz celebrations left in the Southern California region now spotlights the new emerging artists. There are live Jazz performances on 3 stages, in addition to the neighborhood’s historical Dunbar Hotel.

-0-

Oxnard Salsa Festival

Plaza Park

471 South B Street

Downtown Oxnard

OxnardSalsaFestival.com

There’s spicy music and spicy food in Oxnard at the annual Oxnard Salsa Festival. Six hot bands are on the music schedule in addition to Salsa dance lessons, a Salsa Tasting Tent, as well as Salsa crafts.

-0-

Peruvian Fest Los Angeles

Plaza de la Raza

3540 North Mission Road

Los Angeles

https://www.yambuproductions.com/peruvian-fest-la-1

Los Angeles is ready to celebrate the culture, color and flavors of Peru on Peruvian Independence Day with Peruvian Fest Los Angeles. A family and community festival that promises to delight, the celebration will feature live Peruvian music with influences ranging from cumbia chicha, Afro-Latin and native Andean music to live comedy. Attendees will also be able to celebrate Peru’s rich culinary history with a wide array of food vendors.

*This event is 21 and over.*

GENERAL ADMISSION:

$25 includes access to the concerts, vendors, and art exhibit.

*$40 at the door, if available.

SCHEDULE OF PERFORMING ARTISTS:

11:30am-12:30pm: DulceSon (Cumbia)

12:40-1:00pm: Raices Peruanas Dance Company



1:10-2:20pm: L.A. Peru Salsa All Stars with Marco Tabory (Salsa)

2:40-3:00pm:

Raices Peruanas Dance Company



3:10-4:20pm:

Chacombo (Afro-Peruvian Music & Dance)

El Guaranguito https://youtu.be/DwJ8U4U6nWU

Promo https://youtu.be/0OtzLngBk8Q

6:00-6:30pm:

Bettina Oneto (Comedienne)



7:00-7:20pm:

Melcochita (Salsa Singer +Comedian)





7:30-8:40pm: Melcochita with Willy Cadenas (Salsa)

-0-

Sawdust Summer Art and Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

There are 200 artists; three stages of live music and entertainment; art classes and daily demonstrations; glassblowing; hands-on pottery wheel; craft beer and wine; outdoor eateries and cafes AND MORE!

The Sawdust is located outdoors in a cool three-acre Eucalyptus Grove in the heart of Laguna Beach. Admission is $9.00.

-0-

Orange County Fair

Acres of Fun

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

There’s new food, new rides, new fun, new educational and agricultural experiences at the 2019 Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa. We’re invited to have “Acres of Fun” now thru Sunday, August 11th.

-0-

Free!

Guatemalan Masks: Selections From the Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E. Young Drive North

Los Angeles

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

At the Fowler Museum at UCLA we can see the colorful and artistic GUATEMALAN MASKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE JIM AND JEANNE PIEPER COLLECTION. This exhibition features 80 masks depicting animals, folk personae, and historical figures that are deeply rooted in Guatemalan religiosity and popular culture.

Throughout the country, people perform spectacular masquerades during Indigenous festivals, Catholic feast days, and secular events. These public dance-dramas are jubilant expressions of devotion and community identity.

The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Free!

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

At the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.nhm.org

“Beat the Heat!” and follow in the scientific exploratory footsteps of Dr. Nathan Smith of the Natural History Museum and other paleontologists at this -- ANTARTIC DINOSAURS at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park.

During this expedition, Dr. Smith and his team made quite a few discoveries including finding a new species that will require more study and more research. You can see their new discovery and more at this new exhibition.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, butterflies are taking flight at the museum! Walk among beautiful butterflies in the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion. This springtime exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help you see these creatures shimmer. With lots of flight space and a variety of resting spots, get one of the best views in Los Angeles of these amazing insects.

-0-

Celebrazione Ferrari

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

The legendary Italian automobile manufacturer Ferrari is celebrated at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana.

“Celebrazione Ferrari” features more than ten award winning prancing horse vehicles on display with the Lyon Air Museum’s historic aircraft.

-0-

“The Father of the Corvette” Zora Duntov Tribute

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersentickets.org

This is Zora Arkus-Duntov, considered the “Father of the Corvette!” He was a member of the influential Chevrolet engineering team responsible for transforming the Corvette from a cruising car to a fearsome sports car with powerful engines beginning in 1955.

The Petersen Automotive Museum celebrates the “Father of the Corvette” with the West coast unveiling of the brand new Corvette C8 at a special weekend celebration. For ticket information, check the petersen.org website.

Let’s make it “Stingray” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-