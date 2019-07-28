Warm, Dry and Windy Conditions Bring Elevated Fire Risks to SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern Californians should brace for higher chances of brushfires as warm, dry and windy conditions hit the region through early next week, forecasters said Sunday.

"Increasing onshore winds combined with very warm temps and low humidities will bring elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions to interior areas through Tuesday, especially [the Highway 14] corridor," the National Weather Service tweeted.

The warning comes during a weekend heatwave that brought 97 to 107 degree temperatures to the inland areas. A slight "cooling down" was expected Sunday for L.A. County valleys--with temperatures dipping to the 90s.

The evening won't bring much relief across Southern California, with the numbers staying in the mid-80s and low 90s, the National Weather Service said.