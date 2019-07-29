City Investigating Breach That Exposed Personal Data of LAPD Officers, Applicants

Posted 1:27 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, July 29, 2019
The American flag draped on Los Angeles City Hall is reflected in the windows of LAPD headquarters in September. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The American flag draped on Los Angeles City Hall is reflected in the windows of LAPD headquarters in September. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A data breach exposed the personal information of Los Angeles police officers and those applying to become officers, and city officials are investigating, authorities said Monday.

The L.A. Police Protective League, the union that represents the city’s officers, confirmed the breach, calling it a “serious security issue” for their members.

The “data event” was discovered on July 25, according to a statement from Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

It involved “limited information” about city applicants in a database the personnel department no longer used, the statement said. Authorities did not disclose how many individuals were affected but said those who were have been notified.

“We are also taking steps to ensure the Department’s data is protected from any further intrusions,” LAPD said in a statement.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.