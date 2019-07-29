× City Investigating Breach That Exposed Personal Data of LAPD Officers, Applicants

A data breach exposed the personal information of Los Angeles police officers and those applying to become officers, and city officials are investigating, authorities said Monday.

The L.A. Police Protective League, the union that represents the city’s officers, confirmed the breach, calling it a “serious security issue” for their members.

The “data event” was discovered on July 25, according to a statement from Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

It involved “limited information” about city applicants in a database the personnel department no longer used, the statement said. Authorities did not disclose how many individuals were affected but said those who were have been notified.

“We are also taking steps to ensure the Department’s data is protected from any further intrusions,” LAPD said in a statement.