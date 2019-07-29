× Compton Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Wife by Slitting Her Throat

A Compton man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife by slitting her throat, officials announced Monday.

Henry Cunningham, 66, pleaded to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 17, 2018 attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Cunningham grabbed a kitchen knife and slit Melanie Cunningham’s throat while she and her 1-year-old granddaughter were asleep.

The defendant had been married to Melanie Cunningham, 58, for more than 30 years when the attack occurred.

Cunningham is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 4. He faces 15 years to life in prison.

The motive behind the crime remained unclear.