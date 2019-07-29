Delicious Summer Dishes, Inn of the Seventh Ray With Chef Brad Miller

Host of Food Truck Nation Brad Miller joined us live to tell us all about the new season of Food Truck Nation and he gave us a taste of some of his favorite menu items right now at his restaurant Inn of the Seventh Ray. You can watch Food Truck Nation Tuesdays at 6p on the Cooking Channel or visit their website. For more info on Inn at the Seventh Ray, click here.
