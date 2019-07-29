Host of ‘Food Truck Nation’ Chef Brad Miller on His New Season and Menu Items From Inn of the Seventh Ray

Posted 11:06 AM, July 29, 2019

Host of Food Truck Nation Brad Miller joined us live to tell us all about the new season of Food Truck Nation and he  gave us a taste of some of his favorite menu items right now at his restaurant Inn of the Seventh Ray.  You can watch Food Truck Nation Tuesdays at 6p on the Cooking Channel or visit their website. For more info on Inn at the Seventh Ray, click here.

