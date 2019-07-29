× Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing in La Habra; 1 Detained

A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an altercation in La Habra.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West La Habra Boulevard, the La Habra Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found the unidentified victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a local trauma center and is listed in critical condition, according to the Police Department.

The victim was believed to have been involved in some type of altercation with another man before he was stabbed.

Police have detained a 49-year-old man in connection with the stabbing and say he is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Police Department at 562-383-4300.