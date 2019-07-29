Officials Search for Domestic Violence Suspect Accused of Kidnapping Victim in Monrovia

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a domestic violence suspect and the woman he’s accused of abducting out of Monrovia Monday.

Local police found evidence an assault had occurred when they responded around 8:15 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road, a residential cul-de-sac on the border with Bradbury, according to a news release from Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, who are joining the investigation.

However, the involved parties have not been found.

Detectives believe Robert Anthony Camou, 27, kidnapped 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer against her will. Officials have not disclosed the relationship between the two.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a gray, 2017 Toyota Prius with California license plate No. 8AOR167.

Custer is described as a white woman measuring 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Camou is a white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities say.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.