Officials Search for Domestic Violence Suspect Accused of Kidnapping Victim in Monrovia

July 29, 2019
Robert Camou, left, and Amanda Custer are seen in undated photos released July 29, 2019, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a domestic violence suspect and the woman he’s accused of abducting out of Monrovia Monday.

Local police found evidence an assault had occurred when they responded around 8:15 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road, a residential cul-de-sac on the border with Bradbury, according to a news release from Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, who are joining the investigation.

However, the involved parties have not been found.

Detectives believe Robert Anthony Camou, 27, kidnapped 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer against her will. Officials have not disclosed the relationship between the two.

The 2017 Toyota Prius with California license plate No. 8AOR167 that a kidnapping suspect and victim are believed in be traveling in is seen in a photo released July 29, 2019, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a gray, 2017 Toyota Prius with California license plate No. 8AOR167.

Custer is described as a white woman measuring 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Camou is a white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities say.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

