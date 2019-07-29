Spoken Dreams: Episode 100: B. Dave Walters Returns

We’re celebrating 100 episodes of Spoken Dreams! The podcast launched in 2017, and has since shared 100 stories from aspiring actors, filmmakers, musicians, writers, artists and more as they work towards achieving their dreams in L.A.’s entertainment industry.
To commemorate the milestone, B. Dave Walters returns to the podcast to give an update on what’s happened since his previous visit last year.
