Spoken Dreams: Episode 100: B. Dave Walters Returns

Posted 5:43 AM, July 29, 2019, by

We’re celebrating 100 episodes of Spoken Dreams! The podcast launched in 2017, and has since shared 100 stories from aspiring actors, filmmakers, musicians, writers, artists and more as they work towards achieving their dreams in L.A.’s entertainment industry.

To commemorate the milestone, B. Dave Walters returns to the podcast to give an update on what’s happened since his previous visit last year.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS
Facebook: SpokenDreamsPodcast
Twitter: @SpokenDreamsPod
Instagram: @SpokenDreamsPod
Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com
About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.