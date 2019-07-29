Texas Woman Charged With Intentionally Setting 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter’s Face on Fire

A Grand Prairie woman who is accused of intentionally setting her stepdaughter’s face on fire has been indicted by the Dallas County grand jury, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

Dalia Jimenez, 20, is charged with knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child after police said she poured rubbing alcohol on the 5-year-old’s face and set her on fire.

On May 13, officers responded to a call about a child who had been burned. According to police, Jimenez told officers that the child was burned in an accident while lighting a candle.

During the investigation, police found inconsistencies in her version of the story. She ultimately confessed to pouring the rubbing alcohol on the child’s face and using a lighter to set the alcohol on fire.

Police said the child suffered burns on both sides of her cheeks, below her jawline and on her shoulder.

According to police, the 5-year-old’s burns were left untreated for two days.

The child and a younger sibling were removed from the home. Police said the girl’s father wasn’t home at the time of the incident.

Jimenez was later released on a $20,000 bond. She was indicted for the incident earlier this week.