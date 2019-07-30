1 Newborn Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Being Abandoned Near Dumpster in Bay Area

Police investigate the scene where two newborn babies were found abandoned in Fairfield on July 30, 2019. (Credit: KTXL)

Authorities say two newborn babies have been found abandoned near a Northern California dumpster and one has died.

The infants are believed to be twins. Police say they were found Tuesday afternoon on Pittman Road in Fairfield, northeast of San Francisco.

One child died and the other was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on that child’s condition.

Police say a woman who appeared to have just given birth was found nearby and was taken to a hospital. There’s also no word on her condition.

