× 19-Year-Old Suspected of Driving Under the Influence Arrested After Crashing Into Gate of Jail Near Irvine

A 19-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after crashing her vehicle into the gate of a jail near Irvine early Monday morning, authorities said.

The woman was taken into custody and booked into an Orange County jail after the car crashed into the entrance gate of the James A. Musick jail facility at about 3:30 a.m. in an unincorporated area near Irvine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Photos from the scene showed fencing torn off, bent and laying on the ground near a bronze-colored SUV with its headlights shattered and its hood and bumper extensively damaged.

The SUV can be seen stopped on what appeared to be a sidewalk with landscaping.

No Sheriff’s Department employees were injured in the crash, officials said. It’s unclear whether the driver was hurt.

“While this damage can be fixed, we know that’s not always the case with DUI collisions,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. “Losing a loved one or friend is irreparable. Please always designate a driver or coordinate a ride.”

The one hundred acre minimum security facility holds 1,322 adult male and female inmates as well as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, according to the department’s website.

Authorities did not identify the driver. No further details were available.

At about 3:30 a.m. this morning, a 19-year-old crashed her car into the entrance gate of the James A. Musick jail facility. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into OC jail. pic.twitter.com/yJHVrDZtOd — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 30, 2019