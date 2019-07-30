× 3 Arrested After Armed Robbery in Colton Involving Rifle, Pursuit Through San Bernardino County

Three people were arrested Tuesday after an armed robbery in Colton involving a rifle that was followed by a pursuit through San Bernardino County, the Colton Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a local business in the 400 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue in Colton at about 7:32 a.m., and were told that a suspect had fired at least one round from a rifle, authorities said.

A vehicle involved in the robbery was found and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued, according to Colton police.

Officers chased the vehicle into the city of San Bernardino, where the vehicle stalled.

The driver, Rachel Salazar, 31, and the passenger, Christian Tapia, 23, were both arrested and booked into a San Bernadino detention center on felony evading and felon in possession of a firearm charges, according to the department.

Officers also found a second vehicle believed to have been involved in the robbery, conducted a traffic stop and arrested 21-year-old Edgar Chavez on suspicion of armed robbery, police said.

Chavez was also wanted for an armed robbery reported in the city of Fontana ten days earlier on July 20, 2019, according to authorities.

Bail for Tapia was set at $50,000 and Salazar’s was set at $100,000, county inmate records show. No booking information was available for Chavez.

The incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Colton Police Department Detective Bureau at 909-370-5000 or Det. Anthony Jaeger at 909-370-5028.