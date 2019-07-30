× 3rd Race Horse Dies During Training at Del Mar in 2 Weeks

A third thoroughbred race horse has died during training at Del Mar, which opened its summer meet less than two weeks ago.

Bowl Of Soul, a 3-year-old filly trained by Bob Baffert, broke down Monday with an injury to her right hind fetlock, which is similar to an ankle. The horse was euthanized, according to Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director for the California Horse Racing Board.

Del Mar, which was the safest among the nation’s major tracks last year, had a freak accident on the morning of the second day of racing, July 18, when Charge A Bunch, trained by Carla Gaines, threw his rider and ran head first into Carson Valley, trained by Baffert. Both horses died instantly from broken necks.

There have been no fatalities in 82 races this meeting.

