Refinery 29’s Senior Editor Lexy Lebsack joined us live with her list of the best summer beauty products for all skin types. For more info on Lexy and Refinery29, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Best Summer Skincare for All Skin Types With Refinery29’s Lexy Lebsack
-
Sustainable Beauty Products That Work with Refinery29’s Senior Editor Lexy Lebsack
-
Summer Skincare Solutions With Dermatologist Dr. Arisa Ortiz
-
Health Smart: Switch Up Your Skincare Routine for Spring
-
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas With Celebrity Stylist Expert Anya Sarre
-
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills 48-Year-Old Man Who Visited Florida Waterways
-
-
Skincare Tips With Dr. Pimple Popper
-
Memorial Day Essentials With Susana Franco
-
Anya Sarre’s Gifts for Dads and Grads
-
Cosmetic Products Send 4,300 Children to ERs Every Year, Study Shows
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday June 29th, 2019
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 22nd, 2019
-
Nearly 60% of U.S. Beaches Tested Had Unsafe Pollution Levels — With L.A.’s Cabrillo Beach Among Worst
-
Summer Skin Care With Dr. Jessica Wu