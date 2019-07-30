Car Matching Suspect’s Vehicle in Monrovia Kidnapping Found in Downtown L.A.

Authorities located a Toyota Prius in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning that was being sought in connection with the abduction of a woman in Monrovia the day before.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle parked near the intersection of South Hill Street and West Second Street.

Police have not confirmed the vehicle is the one they are searching for, but the car model and license plate match the description put out in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release Monday.

The press release announced the search for “dangerous kidnapping suspect” Robert Camou.

Investigators believe Camou abducted his girlfriend Amanda Custer from a home on the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

Police were sent to the home about 8:15 a.m. on a domestic violence call and located evidence of an apparent assault, according to the news release.

Investigators believe Custer was taken against her will in a gray 2017 Prius with California license plate number 8AOR167.

Authorities have asked the public for help in finding Camou, who was described as a 27-year-old white man who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Custer was described as a 31-year-old white female who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Custer has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

DANGEROUS KIDNAPPING SUSPECT! Be on the lookout. Authorities think this man, Robert Camou, abducted his girlfriend, Amanda Custer, from a home on Sombrero Rd in Monrovia. They were last seen in a Prius. pic.twitter.com/4MEHHimylR — Kimberly Cheng (@KimberlyChengTV) July 30, 2019

34.040713 -118.246769