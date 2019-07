Police arrested a man over the weekend for carjacking, they announced Tuesday.

Peter Meraz, 48, allegedly committed the crime in the 66800 block of Pierson Boulevard on Friday and was arrested the next morning, according to Desert Hot Springs police.

He was booked on suspicion of carjacking, vandalism, resisting arrest and violating parole, Riverside County records show. Meraz was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Authorities provided no further details.