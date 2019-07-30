× Crews Rescue 1-Year-Old Child Trapped in Hot SUV in Riverside County

A young child was rescued after being accidentally locked in an SUV amid scorching summer heat in Calimesa Tuesday, officials said.

Crews were called to a home on the 100 block of Singleton Canyon Road shortly before 2 p.m., as temperatures pushed 100 degrees, according to Calimesa fire officials and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The trapped 1-year-old’s mother had left the GMC Acadia’s engine running, but once the engine idles too long it automatically shuts off, said Capt. Alan Rapoza with the Calimesa Fire Department.

The baby was in the car about seven minutes with the engine off, Rapoza said.

Video from the scene showed the child’s mother peering through a rear window as crews worked to free the year-old.

After trying other methods, rescuers ultimately shattered one of the windows to free the baby, who was subsequently placed into the mother’s arms.

Sheriff’s officials said there would be no further investigation or arrest in the case.

KTLA’s Mazen Hafez and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.