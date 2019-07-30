× Critically Wounded Man Recovering, Suspect ID’d in La Habra Stabbing

A man critically injured after being stabbed at a residence in La Habra was recovering Tuesday as a suspect was identified, authorities said.

Georgia resident Joseph Martinez, 49, was detained at the scene where the assault occurred on the 800 block of West La Habra Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to La Habra police.

Jay Campos, a 57-year-old La Habra man, had been found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a trauma center. His condition was upgraded to stable Tuesday, officials said.

Detectives have determined that Campos and another man made contact with Martinez at the residence involved.

Witnesses told investigators that an argument escalated into a brawl, during which Campos was stabbed.

It was unclear whether Martinez remained in custody Tuesday, but police say they have discussed the case with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

33.931856 -117.954885