Delta Pilot Arrested on Suspicion of Intoxication Ahead of Flight to San Diego: Report

A Delta Air Lines pilot was arrested on suspicion of intoxication in Minnesota ahead of a scheduled flight to San Diego Tuesday, according to KSTP in St. Paul.

The pilot was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a Delta spokesperson told the station.

The pilot allegedly left a security line when he noticed Transportation Security Administration officers conducting additional screening. The officers noticed and reported him, prompting airport police to conduct sobriety tests.

One test determined he was under the influence of alcohol, while results from the second are pending, KSTP said.

An airport spokesperson told the station an alcohol bottle was found on the man.

The pilot was released about three hours after his arrest, pending a formal complaint and final toxicology results, the Star Tribune reported.

Delta sent the following statement to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego:

“Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”