Family's Pet Dog Dies After Fire Rips Through Encino Home, Garage

A family’s pet dog was killed after a fire ripped through their home’s attic and parking garage Tuesday morning in Encino, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The blaze was reported at the large two-story home on the 3700 block of N. Valley Meadow Road at about 9 a.m., and 60 firefighters responded to the scene before another 13 were requested, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the garage was “heavily involved with fire,” with flames extending past the structure, as well as a blaze burning in the home’s attic, authorities said.

The family of four was evacuated and the fire was extinguished by 9:48 a.m., but firefighters were still searching for the dog, according to online incident reports.

The dog was found by 12:25 p.m. in the heavily damaged and collapsed parking garage, and determined dead at the scene, officials said.

Firefighters had worked to contain the fire to the attic and garage, and stopped it from spreading to nearby vegetation.

“Thanks to proper brush clearance and firefighting effort, flames were prevented from spreading to volatile vegetation that could have threatened the neighborhood,” LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Fire officials said the house was “untenable” and that the family was displaced.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation