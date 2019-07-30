Gov. Newsom Signs Law Expanding Domestic Partnerships, Giving Opposite-Sex Couples an Alternative to Marriage

Governor of California Gavin Newsom speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on June 1, 2019. (Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Opposite-sex couples now have an alternative to marriage in California.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Tuesday that lets opposite-sex couples register as domestic partners.

California has recognized same-sex domestic partnerships since 2000. But the law only applied to same-sex couples because it was designed to give them the same legal protections as marriage.

In 2015 a U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The ruling had no effect on the state’s domestic partnership law.

This year, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener filed a bill to eliminate the ban on opposite-sex couples. He said some couples might prefer domestic partnerships for financial reasons or because they oppose marriage for its historic and cultural connotations.

