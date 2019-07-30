L.A. City Council Votes to Reinstate Ordinance Allowing Citations for People Living in Their Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Los Angeles City council members unanimously voted Tuesday to reinstate an ordinance that allows the citation of people who live in their vehicles. Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 30, 2019. Despite impassioned comments against an ordinance allowing citations for people living in their vehicles, the @LACityCouncil unanimously voted to reinstate it, @goodnewswendy reports https://t.co/nrrSYKlvDu pic.twitter.com/4epssVdeam — KTLA (@KTLA) July 30, 2019 34.052234 -118.243685 Related stories L.A. Lawmakers Oppose Bill to Prevent Towing of Vehicles Parked on Street for More Than 3 Days Desperate to Ease Homelessness, California Officials Look to New York’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Policy U.S. Housing Officials Withhold $80 Million From Los Angeles, Alleging Discrimination Against People With Disabilities