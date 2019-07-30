L.A. City Council Votes to Reinstate Ordinance Allowing Citations for People Living in Their Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles City council members unanimously voted Tuesday to reinstate an ordinance that allows the citation of people who live in their vehicles. Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 30, 2019.

Despite impassioned comments against an ordinance allowing citations for people living in their vehicles, the @LACityCouncil unanimously voted to reinstate it, @goodnewswendy reports https://t.co/nrrSYKlvDu pic.twitter.com/4epssVdeam — KTLA (@KTLA) July 30, 2019