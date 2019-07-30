L.A. City Council Votes to Reinstate Ordinance Allowing Citations for People Living in Their Cars

Posted 11:39 AM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, July 30, 2019

Los Angeles City council members unanimously voted Tuesday to reinstate an ordinance that allows the citation of people who live in their vehicles. Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 30, 2019.

