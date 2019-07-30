Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Moreno Valley Woman Found Dead at Circus Circus Hotel in Reno

Reno police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in the killing of a California woman whose body was found earlier this month at a downtown hotel-casino.

Tevin Johnson is seen in a booking photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

Tevin Johnson was booked on suspicion of open murder on Monday in the July 19 death of 37-year-old Amber Morris of Moreno Valley, California at the Circus Circus hotel-casino.

Police say Johnson had been arrested the day after Morris’ body was found on an unrelated charge and detectives subsequently developed probable cause to arrest him for the slaying.

He previously was being held at the Washoe County Jail on $150,000 cash-only-bond on a charge of illegally obtaining or using another person’s identification, but he’s now being held without bail.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at an upcoming court appearance.

