St. Louis Man Finds Infant’s Body While Cleaning Out Deceased Mother’s Freezer

Authorities are investigating after a man said he found the body of an infant in a freezer while cleaning out his mother's St. Louis apartment after she died.

Adam Smith told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he made the discovery when he opened a box Sunday that he says his mom had kept in her freezer for decades, bringing it along with her throughout various moves. He says he was going through his mom's belongings after she died July 21 at the age of 68 from lung cancer.

Smith told KTLA sister station KTVI in St. Louis that the package had been in a freezer ever since he was a child and his mother told him the package was none of his business, so he always avoided it.

Smith suspected it was frozen wedding cake or something similar.

“There was a pink blanket—baby blanket—and when I reached down and touched it, I could feel a foot,” said Smith. “I could see the baby’s head with hair. The hair was still attached.”

Smith wonders if the box he believes was stored in his freezer for decades contained the body of a baby who was his sister.

He recalled his mother once speaking about losing a child at birth and said a relative recently told him the woman gave birth to twins but lost one at birth and gave the other child up for adoption.

Police said in a news release Monday only that the infant was found inside a residence and that the death is being investigated as "suspicious" pending an autopsy. Police declined further comment.

“I have to wait for the autopsy to see if that baby ever took a breath and I cannot help it to think she might have done something to it,” Smith said. “I just can’t help it.”

Smith says he has provided police a DNA sample.

He told KTVI he’s distraught over the possibility of what his mother may have done and has so many questions.

“Who absolutely keeps their own child in a box for this long and never talks about it?” Smith said. “I just have so many thoughts and it’s just insane.”