Police Seeking to ID Man Accused of Indecent Exposure at Simi Valley Hotel

Simi Valley police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of indecent exposure at a Best Western hotel earlier this month.

Investigators said on July 11, around 12:40 p.m. a housekeeper at the Best Western located at 1775 Madera Road was cleaning a hotel room when a man entered the room, pulled down his shorts, exposing himself, and began masturbating.

The housekeeper ran past the man and left the room, police said.

The man is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, in his early 30s with an average build. He had an orange/red beard that was about 1 or 2 inches long, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, gray or teal t-shirt, gray shorts with an orange stripe on the side.

He was seen fleeing the area toward the Shadowridge Apartments, northwest of the hotel, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Daniel Frates at 805-583-6996.