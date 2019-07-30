The News Director’s Office: Hello, Dolly! Celebrating One Year in the Office

We are celebrating the one year anniversary of The News Director’s Office! What better way to celebrate than by chatting with the patron saint of the podcast, Dolly Parton?! Ok, so we didn’t get the REAL Dolly, but we got the next best thing: professional Dolly impersonator, Charlene Rose! Charlene shares how she became a professional Dolly impersonator, being cast in a film by Sir Anthony Hopkins, and even meeting Dolly herself!
Episode quote
“It takes a lot of money to look this cheap!”
– Dolly Parton
Related show links:
- Tribute Productions Talent & Entertainment
- DollyPartonLookalike.com
- Tribune Productions on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph