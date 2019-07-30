The News Director’s Office: Hello, Dolly! Celebrating One Year in the Office

Live: Car Matching Suspect’s Vehicle in Monrovia Kidnapping Found in Downtown L.A.

We are celebrating the one year anniversary of The News Director’s Office! What better way to celebrate than by chatting with the patron saint of the podcast, Dolly Parton?! Ok, so we didn’t get the REAL Dolly, but we got the next best thing: professional Dolly impersonator, Charlene Rose! Charlene shares how she became a professional Dolly impersonator, being cast in a film by Sir Anthony Hopkins, and even meeting Dolly herself!

Episode quote

“It takes a lot of money to look this cheap!”

Dolly Parton

