Tucker Fire in NorCal Explodes to 13,000 Acres, Becomes Largest Blaze on National Forest Lands in the State This Year

The Tucker fire in Modoc County is burning at nearly 13,000 acres with no reported containment — making it the largest wildfire on national forest lands in California so far this year, officials said Tuesday morning.

Officials with Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service said the wildfire started in the rural area of northeastern California on Sunday afternoon off California Highway 139 and Tucker Butte Road, about six miles southwest of Clear Lake Reservoir. The fire, which is believed to have been caused unintentionally by humans, grew 10,000 acres in one day. The latest reported acreage of the blaze is 12,973, making it the biggest active fire currently burning in the state.

While no homes are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered as of Tuesday morning, affected residents in the County Road 114/202, Coyote Butte, Horse Mountain area have been issued a warning that they will be contacted if an evacuation is necessary.

The U.S. Forest Service said in an update that fire crews have worked on fire-line construction and providing point protection for infrastructure in the fire area on Monday while aiming to protect the Clear Lake National Wildlife Refuge and local wildlife habitats. California Incident Management Team 10 has also been ordered and is expected to take over fire-suppression management starting Wednesday, officials said.

