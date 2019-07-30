Woman Turns Herself in After Video Shows Her Urinating on Potatoes at Walmart in Pennsylvania: Police

A woman faces charges after allegedly being captured on video urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania, police said Tuesday.

An employee at the store in West Mifflin noticed urine on the floor near a bin of potatoes last Wednesday and contacted a Walmart loss prevention officer to report the disgusting discovery.

The loss prevention officer then reviewed surveillance video from the store, including a clip that purported to show a woman urinating on the potatoes just after 10 p.m., according to a statement from the West Mifflin Police Department.

The incident was reported to police around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. That same day, police released surveillance images on social media as they sought to catch the assailant.

Police later identified the woman as Grace Brown, according to the statement.

After being contacted by police, Brown went down to the station where she “identified herself as the person urinating on the potatoes,” police said. Her attorney was with her at the time.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has recommended charges be brought against Brown, including open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to the statement.

No additional information about the case has been released.