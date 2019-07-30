Worker Rescued From 20-Foot Hole After Driver Crashes Into Construction Site in Anaheim, Tries to Flee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews rescued a worker who fell into a 20-foot hole after a driver crashed into a construction site on an Anaheim street and tried to flee, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Ball Road near State College Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the scene to find a man stuck at the bottom of a 20-foot hole, Battalion Chief Tim Sandifer said. The victim had been performing shoring work in preparation for sewer construction when a white Toyota Corolla slammed into equipment.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, attempted to leave the scene but workers pointed him out to arriving officers, Anaheim police Sgt. Luis Correa told KTLA. Police arrested him for hit-and-run, having a suspended license and outstanding warrants, the sergeant said.

Investigators don't believe he was under the influence of any substance during the incident.

The victim suffered some musculoskeletal injuries, Sandifer said. He was taken to a trauma center.

It took rescue teams about an hour to pull him out of the hole, the battalion chief said.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.