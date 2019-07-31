× 89-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck by Car in La Verne

An 89-year-old man died after he was struck by a car along Arrow Highway in La Verne on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The collision was reported about 12:25 p.m. at Arrow Highway and A Street, the La Verne Police Department said in a written statement.

First responders arrived on scene to find the elderly victim lying in the roadway, police said. Paramedics took the badly injured man to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” according to the statement. No further details were available.

The victim’s identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the La Verne Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team at 909-596-1913.