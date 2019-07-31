At Least 1 Killed in Ontario Big Rig Crash; Eastbound 10 Freeway Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one person has been killed in a big rig crash that knocked power lines onto the 10 Freeway in Ontario Wednesday morning.

The freeway was temporarily closed in both directions after the truck crashed on the eastbound side near Haven Avenue, the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log stated.

The solo vehicle crash sent power lines onto all lanes of the freeway, prompting officials to issue a SigAlert just after 3:30 a.m.

At least one person was killed in the crash, the CHP stated.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The downed wires were live and sparking at one point, according to the CHP.

Westbound lanes were reopened to traffic at about 5 a.m., video from the scene showed.

There was no word on what may have caused the big rig to crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.