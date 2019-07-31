× Burbank Officials Look to Ban Polystyrene, Single-Use Products

Burbank officials have taken the first steps to free the city of polystyrene and other single-use plastic materials.

The City Council unanimously voted last week to direct city staff to hire a consultant that can help develop a ban on expanded polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, over the next year.

Burbank will be setting aside $250,000 to hire the consultant and conduct workshops for businesses and the public to determine the best way to implement a ban on cups, plates, clamshell containers, packing peanuts, utensils, lids, stirrers and coolers made from polystyrene, as well as single-use food containers and cups.

Instead of using products with plastic, restaurants and other businesses that sell food and beverages are encouraged to use reusable or compostable food containers.

