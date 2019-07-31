Director at Cedars-Sinai Hospital Charged With Distributing, Possessing Child Porn: DA

A director for a division at Cedars-Sinai hospital has been accused of distributing and possessing child pornography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Guido Germano, 59, was charged with one felony count of distribution of obscene matter and possession of child pornography, according to a DA’s news release.

Germano was arrested on June 19 after allegedly distributing child porn videos through peer-to-peer software and downloading them to his personal computer at his home in Santa Monica, prosecutors said.

He was released on bond and is due to be arraigned Thursday.

Germano is the director of the Division of Artificial Intelligence at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the Beverly Grove area.

He’s currently an editorial board member of three medical journals, according to his biography on the hospital’s website. Germano previously served on the board of directors for the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology in 2012 and was a fellow at the American Heart Associated in 2001, among other activities listed on the biography.

He faces up to three years, eight months in prison if convicted on the charges.