Frank Buckley Interviews: Jon Lovett, Pod Save America Co-Host

Jon Lovett is a co-host of the popular progressive politics podcast, Pod Save America, with fellow Obama Administration staffers Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor. Jon also hosts the Lovett or Leave It podcast for the company he co-founded Crooked Media. Jon was a speechwriter for President Barack Obama before becoming a Hollywood writer. He co-created NBC’s 1600 Penn and was a producer on HBO’s The Newsroom

During this podcast, Jon reveals how Pod Save America was created and provides his views on why the podcast has become so popular especially among political progressives, he compares the podcast to right-leaning media, and Jon also discusses the 2020 presidential election and the large slate of democratic candidates for president. Jon also previews Pod Save America’s upcoming show at The Greek Theatre on August 17th.