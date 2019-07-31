× Inglewood Man Admits to Robbery Scheme Targeting USPS Trucks While Employed as Postal Worker: Federal Prosecutors

A former U.S. Postal Service worker admitted Wednesday to his role in a scheme that stole nearly $240,000 from mail trucks in the Los Angeles area over seven months, federal prosecutors said.

William Crosby IV, a 32-year-old Inglewood man, pleaded guilty to robbery of U.S. property and using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Crosby worked with accomplices — allegedly among them his half-brother, 28-year-old Myron Crosby of Inglewood — to carry out one burglary and two armed robberies of postal trucks between August 2017 and March 2018, officials said.

The thefts occurred while the defendant was assigned to the post office’s Wagner and Dockweiler branches, on Century Boulevard in Inglewood and Vermont Avenue in Exposition Park, respectively.

William Crosby had worked as a supervisor and identified targets using inside knowledge on when USPS hauled cash, according to his plea agreement.

The first heist was on Aug. 1, 2017, when the defendant let his co-conspirators know a truck with a lot of cash was on the loading dock at the Dockweiler branch. One of the accomplices donned a postal employee shirt, went into the docked truck and stole a container carrying $128,236 in cash, prosecutors said.

In the next incident, on Feb. 1, 2018, William Crosby acted as a lookout while a collaborator used a minivan to block in a postal vehicle loaded with cash as it left the Wagner branch. An accomplice then robbed the driver at gunpoint, taking $37,658 in cash, officials said.

On the 1st of the next month, William Crosby took sick leave without pay from his job at the Wagner branch. On the same day, he conspired to rob the branch he previously worked at in Exposition Park, investigators said.

The defendant allegedly monitored activity at the post office by parking across the street, then he and some accomplices followed a truck that left.

One co-conspirator used a rented Mercedes-Benz SUV to box in the postal vehicle as it off the southbound 110 Freeway at Slauson Avenue. At the same time, another associate got out of a separate vehicle, brandished a gun and stole $72,563 in cash, according to prosecutors.

A total of $238,457 was taken in the scheme.

The defendant’s half-brother Myron Crosby is set to go to trial in the case on Sept. 3.

William Crosby is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28. He’ll face a maximum possible sentence of life in federal prison and a mandatory consecutive sentence of seven years’ in prison.