L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Assaulting His 73-Year-Old Mother

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assaulting his 73-year-old mother while he was off duty, officials announced Wednesday.

Antonio Ramirez, 45, faces one count each of elder abuse, resisting an executive officer and carrying a dagger, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Ramirez allegedly attacked his mother at his family’s East Los Angeles home on Monday. The victim fell to the ground and “suffered visible injuries,” officials said.

The defendant is also accused of “forcibly” resisting arrest and and was carrying a dagger when a sheriff’s deputy arrived.

The motive behind the assault is unclear.

Ramirez is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday and prosecutors are recommending that bail be set at $75,000.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years and four months in state prison.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.