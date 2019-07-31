× Man Awarded Over $12 Million After Suffering Brain Damage in San Diego County Jail

A San Diego Superior Court jury has awarded more than $12 million to a North County man who suffered irreparable brain damage after sheriff’s deputies arrested him on suspicion of public drunkenness, interrupting paramedics who were treating him.

It is one of the largest jury awards in recent history involving San Diego County, which has seen a growing number of lawsuits against the Sheriff’s Department filed by injured jail inmates and family members of inmates who died in custody.

The jury award, decided late Friday, will next be considered by the county Board of Supervisors.

David Collins’ attorneys say he will never be able to hold a job or live independently as a result of permanent damage he sustained in 2016, when deputies pulled him away from paramedics who responded to a 911 medical call and instead took him to jail.

