Man Recalls Chilling Moment He Shot Video of Monrovia Suspect Rapping About Killing His Girlfriend

Hours before he was arrested, Robert Camou was caught on video at a bar rapping about killing and burying his girlfriend. Michael Moore, the man who shot that now-chilling video, spoke to KTLA about the interaction.

"At first it was like, did he say that? He said that. And he said it with such force," Moore said.

Authorities named Camou, 27, a suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend Amanda Custer on Monday. Camou was arrested the next day near the intersection of South Hill and Third streets following a five-hour standoff in which he remained in the back seat of his Toyota Prius.

Moore said when Camou saw he was being recorded, he stepped forward and looked right into the camera.

"I think that everyone in the bar that heard him kinda stopped. Time just stopped. And there were some hardcore rappers up in there, and they stopped," Moore said.

Moore didn't grasp the weight of the words until the next day, when he saw Camou had been arrested as a suspect in the case of his girlfriend's disappearance.

Moore said after taking the video, Camou came up to him and asked where he was going to post the video. Upon hearing that, Moore said Camou replied, "Cool."

Family and friends of Custer held a candlelight vigil for her at Library Park in Monrovia on Wednesday.

"She's a mom, a daughter, a friend, a neighbor. She's a human being that needs to be found," one vigil attendee said.

A witness reported seeing Camou putting Custer's limb body in the cargo hatch of his Prius near a home in the 600 block of Vaquero Road early Monday morning. It was her last reported sighting.

Investigators also said they found blood at the scene.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.