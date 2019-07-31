Ontario Man Accused of DUI, Hit-and-Run After Fatally Striking Bicyclist With Car

A man is accused of being drunk when he fatally struck a bicyclist with a car in Ontario early Wednesday, then fled the scene, authorities said.

Julio Tapia, 31, of Ontario was ultimately booked on suspicion of drunken driving, hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, the Ontario police Department said in a written statement.

He’s accused of driving a vehicle that struck and killed a man who was riding a bicycle about 1:10 a.m. at Mission Boulevard and Baker Avenue, police said. The cyclist was heading west when he was struck just west of Baker Avenue. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Tapia allegedly fled the scene of the crash, but was found a little over an hour later, when police received a report of a “suspicious occupied vehicle” sitting in a parking lot along Baker Avenue, just south of Mission Boulevard, according to the police statement.

Tapia was found inside, “bleeding from his head and face,” the statement said. “The vehicle had major front end damage that was consistent with the evidence found at the hit-and-run scene.”

Police determined Tapia was under the influence of alcohol.

Bail for Tapia was set at $250,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Ontario police at 909-986-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.