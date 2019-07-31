Tech Updates: Pixel Gets Hands Free Gesture Control, Flight Tracking App & Free Way to Speed Up a Sluggish Computer

Here is more information on the stories we told you about in Tech Smart!

Google’s next Pixel phone is getting Face Unlock and hands-free gesture control. Google says it placed a mini radar system in the phone to help you skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence calls. The company says Face Unlock will work better than on other smartphones because you don’t have to swipe up on the screen to use it and it even works when the phone is upside down.

A new app called Flighty takes flight tracking to the next level. The iOS app (only, at least for now) app keep track of your flights and alerts you the second it detects a delay, schedule change, and more. It will start watching your flight 25 hours before takeoff to predict delays, too and will even tell you which baggage claim to go to. The app reveals highly detailed information about your flight including information about the exact plane you’re on. It also keeps track of all of your flights so you can see exactly how far you’re traveled and where. Certain features are free but Pro-level details cost $9 a month or $50 for the year.

If your Windows computer is running a bit sluggish, an updated free program called AdwCleaner might help. The program, which is part of the well-reviewed Malwarebytes family, now detects and irradicates pre-installed programs on your computer – AKA bloatware. These programs are often placed by manufacturers and are unnecessary for your computer to run properly. In fact, they could keep your computer from running at optimal speeds since they often interfere with everyday tasks like web browsing. AdwCleaner 7.4.0 will identify these programs and offer to quartine them.

Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast! In it, I talk about the tech news I think you should know about (like this stuff!) and answer the questions you send me. You can subscribe for free here and listen each week. If you have a question you’d like answered on the show, you can submit it here. Hit the play button below to listen to the most recent episode.