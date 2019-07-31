Police: Newborn Babies Abandoned Near Bay Area Dumpster Were Twins, 1 Died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California police say two newborn babies found abandoned near a dumpster were twins born minutes earlier.

Fairfield police officers responded Tuesday evening to a call about a woman who seemed to have just given birth to two infants.

The caller said the babies looked like they had been "birthed on the sidewalk behind the businesses," police said in a news release.

Police said that one of the babies died before officers arrived and the other baby was taken to a hospital.

A woman who appeared to have just given birth was found walking nearby and was also taken to a hospital.

Pizza restaurant owner Joe Fundly told KCRA-TV that he and his employees saw the woman in a parking lot before the twins were found and that she appeared to be homeless.

Fairfield police spokesman Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen did not immediately respond Wednesday to an email seeking more information about the case and the condition of the hospitalized baby and woman.

CNN contributed to this report.