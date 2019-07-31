Beachbody Super Trainer and CORE DE FORCE co-creator Jericho McMatthews joined us live to tell us all about her newest workout “Morning Meltdown 100” Morning Meltdown 100 is all about 20- to 30-minute workouts that can help you rev up your metabolism, burn fat all day, and build your best body ever. There are 100 unique workouts in total. Morning Meltdown 100 is available on their website. You can also follow Jericho on social media.
Rev Up Your Metabolism and Burn Fat All Day With Beachbody’s Morning Meltdown 100
