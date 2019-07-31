× Riverside Police Searching for 2 Toddlers, Mother’s Boyfriend Who’s Suspected of Taking Them

Riverside police on Wednesday are looking for two toddlers and their mother’s boyfriend, who’s suspected of taking them.

Joshua Adle, 24, took Darla Yonko, about 18 months old, and Emma Yonko, about 8 months old, without their mother’s consent on Tuesday night, according to investigators.

Adle and the mother, who live together in the 3100 block of Grace Street, had been in a verbal and physical altercation between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. before the woman put her children to bed and left the home, police said. She came back just before 11 p.m. to find her boyfriend and children gone.

Adle took children’s identification documents and other items, according to police.

“He told the mother he was going to a local business with the children but was never located, and never returned home,” a statement from Riverside police said. They believe he could be traveling to Michigan with them.

Authorities did not plan to issue an Amber Alert because there is no license plate or “enough suspicion to believe the boyfriend may harm the children,” Officer Ryan Railsback told KTLA.

RIVERSIDE: At-Risk missing children due to parental abduction. All media inquiries should be referred to our Public Information Officer @RPD_PIO at (951) 373-6932 or rrailsback@riversideca.gov.https://t.co/VazpKn28KM pic.twitter.com/tVpuhuVXQ8 — Riverside Police (@RiversidePolice) July 31, 2019