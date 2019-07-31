× Robbery Suspect Tries to Stab Guard With Sharpened Pencils at Ventura Supermarket: Police

A man who was being apprehended on suspicion of stealing items at a Ventura Vons late Tuesday allegedly tried to stab a security guard with sharpened pencils, police said.

The incident was reported about 10:40 p.m. at the supermarket at 115 W. Main St., Ventura police said in a news release.

Responding officers determined that the suspect, Michael Soulas, 47, tried to leave the store without paying for several items. A “loss prevention officer” confronted Soulas about the items and the suspect tried to run away.

The guard restrained the suspect, who then allegedly tried to stab the guard. After the victim backed away, Soulas ran out of the store and was confronted outside by residents who restrained him, officials said.

Soulas was eventually taken into custody when Ventura police officers arrived. He was booked on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The guard was not injured during the altercation.