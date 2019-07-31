San Jacinto Man Sought After Being Released on Bail and Allegedly Attempting 2nd Kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A San Jacinto man who tried to kidnap a second victim soon after being released on bail following his arrest in an earlier attempt remained at large Wednesday, Riverside County authorities said.

Billie Fenter, 40, allegedly tried to "lure" a 15-year-old into the black four-door Nissan sedan he was driving around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Esplanade and San Jacinto avenues, which is near fast food restaurants and other businesses.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses before finding and arresting Fenter on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child.

Fenter, however, posted bail the next day and on Tuesday, authorities received a report of an attempted kidnapping of a woman under similar circumstances near the same intersection.

That victim identified Fenter as the perpetrator, the Sheriff's Department said.

Authorities have not been able to find Fenter and asked the public's help Wednesday for help. The Nissan sedan he was using has an Arizona plate, number CEJ2788.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy Bordeau at the San Jacinto sheriff's station by calling 951-776-1099.